Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

