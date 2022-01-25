Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

CPYYY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

