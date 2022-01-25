Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.41. 78,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.