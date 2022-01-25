CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. FMR LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,331,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,041,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.