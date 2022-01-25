Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chegg by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

