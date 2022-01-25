Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

