Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
