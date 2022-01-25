Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $128.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.30.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

