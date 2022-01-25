Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. 62,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445,885. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

