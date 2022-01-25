China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.44. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 16,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.