Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI)’s share price traded down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The company focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

