CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.