CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

ZNGA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

