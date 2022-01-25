CI Investments Inc. Has $203,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

