CI Investments Inc. Sells 14,267 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

