CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

EPC opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

