CI Investments Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.