CI Investments Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PHG opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
