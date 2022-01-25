CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 149 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

