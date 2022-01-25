CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 430 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

CUZ stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

