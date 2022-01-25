CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $217,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 78.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 65,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

