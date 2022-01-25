CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $214,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.