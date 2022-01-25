CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $227,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $194.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

