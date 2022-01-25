CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 4,250 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.