Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.54

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1116066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

