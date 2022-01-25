Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

