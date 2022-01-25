Citigroup Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

