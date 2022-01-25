Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,842 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

