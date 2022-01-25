Citigroup Inc. Sells 49,156 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 49,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

PDCE stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

