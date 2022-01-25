Citigroup Inc. Sells 60,054 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.