Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

