Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $94.36 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

