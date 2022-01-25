Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

POLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,158.50 ($15.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,296.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,394.64. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.