Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.