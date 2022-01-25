Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $34.69 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

