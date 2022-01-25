CNA Financial Corp Buys 3,450 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in FIGS were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $15,172,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

FIGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.11. 30,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,563. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

