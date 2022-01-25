CNA Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.39. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

