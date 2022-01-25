CNA Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 10,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,964. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.