CNA Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.13. 36,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,956. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

