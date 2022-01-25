CNA Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $51,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $233,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

