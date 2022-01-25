CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

CCNE stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

