CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.
CCNE stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.
