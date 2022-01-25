Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $600.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.44 and its 200-day moving average is $467.01.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

