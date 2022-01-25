Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Codexis stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 280.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 359,670 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 73.4% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

