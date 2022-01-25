Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as low as C$0.66. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 90,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$67.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,110,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,494,106.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,190.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.