Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

