Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 223,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.