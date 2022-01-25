Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $247.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

