Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.71 ($7.63).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €7.12 ($8.09) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.12.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.