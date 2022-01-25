Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

