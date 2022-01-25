Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

RLI stock opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

