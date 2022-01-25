Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.35 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

