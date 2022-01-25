Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

